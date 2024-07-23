Enphase Sales Rise as It Sees California Home Solar Stabilizing

(Bloomberg) -- Solar equipment maker Enphase Energy Inc. saw demand in California climb in the second quarter as the nation’s biggest market showed signs of stabilizing after state regulators slashed incentives for rooftop panels last year.

Sales to system installers in California rose by over 7% compared to the first quarter and were driven by a 14% increase in batteries, Chief Executive Officer Badri Kothandaraman said during an investor call Tuesday.

“Our California business has stabilized,” Kothandaraman said, noting that more than 90% of new solar systems sold now have a battery, resulting in a 1.5 times increase in average revenue.

Enphase’s results offer a preview for the coming quarterly results of home solar companies, including rival SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The industry has been stung by higher interest rates that have made buying panels more expensive for customers. Last week, SunPower Corp, an Enphase customer, said it would no longer support new leases and was halting shipments. Kothandaraman declined to comment when asked about sales to SunPower.

California overhauled its incentives for solar-only systems to encourage homeowners to also install batteries to store power for use when electricity is more scarce and expensive.

Enphase reported second-quarter results after the market close. Shares were up 5% after Enphase posted gross margins that were higher than analyst estimates.

