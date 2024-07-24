China Tells Ukraine Time Not Yet Ripe for Peace Talks to End War

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart the time was “not yet ripe” for peace talks to end the war with Russia, even as Beijing puts forward its own proposals for an initiative that would include Moscow at the table.

Speaking during the first visit to China by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba since Russia invaded his nation in 2022, Wang said a path laid out by Beijing together with Brazil in May for resolving the war had won “extensive support” around the world.

China believes the “resolution of all disputes must be achieved through political means,” Wang said, according to a government statement Wednesday.

“Recently, both Ukraine and Russia have sent signals to varying degrees that they are willing to negotiate,” he said. “We support all efforts that are conducive to peace and are willing to continue to play a constructive role in the cease-fire and war and the resumption of peace talks.”

China has cultivated a “no-limits” partnership with Russia and has sought to portray itself as a neutral actor that can help end the conflict.

But Kyiv’s US and European allies have accused China of serving as an economic lifeline for the Kremlin since its invasion began by providing it with technologies and parts for weapons used in the war.

Beijing skipped a peace summit in Switzerland in June where Russia wasn’t invited. Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled continued support to his “dear friend” Vladimir Putin when they met in early July.

Kuleba is on a four-day visit to China at the invitation of Wang. China’s top diplomat said his country will continue to expand grain imports from Ukraine and pledged to promote “healthy and stable development” of bilateral ties.

