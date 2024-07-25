Commodities

Enel Sells Spanish Solar Assets Stake to Masdar as Debt Declines

By Alberto Brambilla and Rodrigo Orihuela
Bifacial photovoltaic solar panels at the Roadrunner solar plant, owned and operated by Enel Green Power, near McCamey, Texas, US, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. In just three years, oil-rich Texas has added the solar equivalent of 12 nuclear reactors, putting it on the cusp of surpassing the California as the top producer of electricity from solar farms. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Enel SpA subsidiary Endesa SA has agreed to sell a minority stake in its Spanish solar fields to Abu Dhabi’s Masdar for €817 million ($887 million), as the Italian utility pushes ahead with an assets dismissal plan designed to cut debt.

Enel Green Power Espana will sell a 49.9% stake in a photo-voltaic solar portfolio owned by Endesa in Spain as it announced a long-term partnership with the Middle Eastern player, according to a statement Thursday. Endesa will retain control of the unit.

The deal is part of Flavio Cattaneo’s strategy to sell minority stakes in selected projects, a template which has allowed Italy’s biggest utility to reduce its debt by 4.6% to €57 billion from about €60 billion at the end of 2023, according to the first-half earnings also released Thursday.

Under Cattaneo, who was appointed to run the state-controlled utility by Giorgia Meloni’s government last year, Enel agreed to sell a 49% stake in its energy storage unit to Italian asset manager Sosteneo, a €1.1 billion deal also aimed at seeking to contain costs.

Enel said Thursday that its adjusted net income rose to €3.96 billion, up 21% during the first half, and slightly above Bloomberg’s analysts consensus of €3.87 billion. Cattaneo said the company is on track to meet the higher end of its full-year guidance range. 

--With assistance from Luca Casiraghi and Thomas Gualtieri.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Top Stories

Top Videos