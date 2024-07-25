New Corvette ZR1 Combines Throwback Style, Record Performance

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. unveiled the newest version of “America’s sports car” at a party in Miami on July 25 on a wave of success, basking in record revenue bolstered by strong demand for gas-powered trucks and SUVs.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 gets 1,064 horsepower and 828 pound-feet of torque from its 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Available in both a coupe and a convertible form, it’s the most powerful variant yet of the model line that was introduced in 1953 and the first to utilize turbocharging as a way to boost performance.

The debut follows GM’s July 23 report that profits are up 60% from a year ago, with the company at $3.06 a share on an adjusted basis in the second quarter up from $1.91 a year ago, a surprise performance amid faltering electric-vehicle sales and lackluster results at other automakers like Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV. GM said it will delay some of its EV investments, postponing again the opening of an electric pickup truck plant in the city and delaying a Buick plug-in amid the uncertainty in EVs.

Corvettes are available in the entry-level Stingray, the Z06 and the E-Ray hybrid versions. Now added to the mix is the performance-oriented ZR1, which will begin production in 2025. An even higher-powered hybrid, code-named Zora, is also expected next year; GM has filed to trademark the name in more than 30 countries, most recently Mexico in June.

In addition to the new turbochargers, the ZR1 revives the split rear-window design that hasn’t been seen since Corvette’s second generation in the 1960s. The design looks like a carbon-fiber spine running between the two rear windows and provides increased heat extraction from the engine. It’s available in an exposed weave or in a matching body-color paint.

Customers who buy the ZR1 will also get a new intake system, updates on the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a sleeker body line, as well as plenty of carbon fiber. A new carbon-fiber roof reduces mass and lowers the center of gravity for both coupe and convertible; a carbon fiber front splitter and side intake integrated with brake cooling are standard; meanwhile, a ZR1 exclusive carbon-fiber wheel design is optional.

Top speed for the ZR1 is 215 mph. A spokesperson declined to specify either the 0-60 mph time or the Nürburgring lap time achieved during vehicle testing. “We are saying we’ll have a sub-10-second quarter mile,” the person says.

An optional ZTK performance package adds a high-downforce rear wing, more-aggressive styling on the front and a tall lip on the hood made from carbon fiber. The suspension is tuned to be stiffer on the ZTK, which has Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires on 20-inch wheels in the front and 21-inch wheels in the rear. Pricing on the ZR1 and its ZTK package will be disclosed closer to production, the spokesperson says.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.