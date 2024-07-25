Stellantis’ Earnings Plunged in First Half on Weak US Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV’s earnings plunged in the first half of the year, with the company pledging additional measures to cope with a steep drop in sales.

Net income fell 48% in the first six months of the year to €5.6 billion ($6.1 billion), the company said Thursday. It fell well short of the €7 billion average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The results add to the pressure for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares to reverse a decline in market share in several countries, as the carmaker deals with high inventory levels and a string of executive departures in the US.

Margins declined most significantly in North America, Stellantis’ key region for profits, after shipments declined 18%, primarily due to lower volumes, product mix headwinds and negative net pricing, the company said.

The company is facing an investigation in the US over an alleged stalled engine problem, as well as recalls in Europe due to issues with Takata airbags.

Tavares has already extensively cut costs, with €500 million more in savings to slated for the second half of the year. Some analysts have started flagging the limits of his strategy on costs.

“The company’s performance in the first half of 2024 fell short of our expectations, reflecting both a challenging industry context as well as our own operational issues,” Tavares said in a statement.

The carmaker is taking “corrective actions” to address the problems, Tavares said. Stellantis reiterated it’s launching 20 new vehicles this year to help boost momentum.

