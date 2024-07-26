Brazil Says Trade-Disrupting Chicken Disease Outbreak Has Ended

Chickens on cage at Chicken farm and vegetables Meranti in Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia, on Monday, March. 14, 2022. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The outbreak of a virulent poultry disease that prompted Brazil to restrict its chicken exports has been resolved, according to the nation’s government.

The world’s largest chicken supplier has notified the World Organization for Animal Health of no further detections of Newcastle disease in poultry farms and expects importers to lift restrictions on its exports, Brazil’s agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The detection of the Newcastle virus in southern Brazil last week has led to a series of trade restrictions — including a full ban on exports to China, the European Union and Argentina — threatening to curb total chicken shipments by as much as 15% while in place.

Brazil’s top chicken exporter BRF SA jumped as much as 3.6% after the statement release.

