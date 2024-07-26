Soy Falls Most in a Week as Forecasts Show Improving US Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Soybean futures fell the most in more than a week as traders take profits and weather forecast show improving crop weather in the US.

Futures in Chicago slumped as much as 2.3% on Friday, the biggest intraday drop since July 15. Prices climbed earlier this week, buoyed by concerns over dry, hot weather approaching growing areas of the US.

On Friday, the 11-15 day forecast showed fewer chances of above-normal temperatures in the crop belt and “the rain chances and amounts are much heavier than what we have seen previously,” said Matt Campbell, a risk management consultant at StoneX Financial Inc.

