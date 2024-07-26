UK Biomass Generator Drax to Return £300 Million to Investors

(Bloomberg) -- UK power generator Drax Group Plc announced a program to return £300 million ($386 million) to shareholders with an improved outlook for full year profits.

The share buyback program, which represents about 14% of the company’s market cap, is expected to start in the third quarter. The company says full year earnings will be at the top end of a range of analysts estimates of £996 million, according to an earnings statement on Friday.

The UK utility is building up cash as it waits for a government decision on a “bridging mechanism” to help keep its biomass units profitable after its current subsidy contracts end. A decision was delayed due to the UK general election this month but Drax expects a conclusion this year.

The company is planning to invest £2 billion to capture emissions from its biomass-fired power plant in Yorkshire. As government subsidies for unabated biomass generation expire in 2027, the company is seeking a subsidy for its carbon capture and storage project but won’t be eligible for that until at least 2030. Due to the cost of biomass as a fuel to generate power, Drax is unlikely to be profitable in the interim without some kind of help.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first half rose to £515 million up from £417 million in the same period last year, it said in the statement.

Drax says its investments linked to the energy transition and energy security could be about £4 billion by 2030, with more during the 2030s.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.