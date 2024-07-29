Softbank-Backed E-Scooter Startup Seeks $734 Million India IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., India’s biggest e-scooter maker, is seeking as much as 61.46 billion rupees ($734 million) in an initial public offering that will test investor appetite for the country’s fledgling firms.

Backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global Management LLC, the startup has set a price range of 72 rupees to 76 rupees a share, the company said in an advertisement in a local newspaper. The bidding starts Aug. 2 and closes on Aug. 6 while shares are expected to start trading Aug. 9.

The share sale will also fuel the company’s expansion plans, as founder Bhavish Aggarwal builds what he touts as the world’s largest electric vehicle hub to produce battery-powered two-wheelers, cars and lithium-ion cells. The proceeds will help the Bengaluru-based firm expand capacity at its cell manufacturing plant, repay debt and invest in research and development, it said in the offer document.

Ola Electric is the latest to tap equity investors in India’s booming IPO market — one of the hottest spots globally this year as surging valuations and good economic prospects lure issuers. Automakers such as the local unit of Hyundai Motor Co. are also expected to list this year.

The company is issuing as many as 723.8 million shares, with existing shareholders selling up to 84.9 million shares. Aggarwal is selling as much as 38 million shares — the biggest chunk — while Indus Trust is selling up to 4.2 million and venture capital firm, Alpha Waves Ventures II LP, is selling as much as 3.8 million shares.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are among the book running lead managers for the IPO.

