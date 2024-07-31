Zambia Turns to Consumers to Add Solar Power Generation

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia will start a program on Aug. 1 that allows electricity customers to feed power into the national grid, contributing to supply and encouraging the increased use of solar panels.

The plan known as net metering will be available to residential customers and the power company is also discussing similar measures with larger commercial users, Matongo Maumbi, a spokesman for the state-owned power utility, Zesco, said in a reply to questions.

The southern African nation that’s dependent on hydroelectric power has been hampered by drought, resulting in a deficit of 1,000 megawatts, leading to daily rolling blackouts lasting at least 12 hours. Mining companies in Africa’s second largest copper producer are supplementing their power shortfalls by importing from neighboring countries.

Zambia has recalled 260 megawatts from its 500 megawatts of electricity exports in a bid to cushion against the deficit while importing 409 megawatts, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote said on July 25.

