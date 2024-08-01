Europe’s Scorching Hot Days Could Stretch Into Autumn

(Bloomberg) -- Europe is set to continue seeing scorching heat waves in the coming months, potentially affecting everything from power grids to crops.

“The extreme heat that we have seen dominate southeast Europe through both June and July is set to continue through the rest of summer and probably continue into autumn,” said Olivia Birch, a meteorologist at Atmospheric G2. In northwestern Europe too, heat waves interspersed with some cooler, wetter weather are likely to continue into August, she added.

Overall, above average temperatures in Europe and elsewhere mean that July and August will likely continue to break global temperature records. The highest average temperature on Earth was recorded last month, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Across the continent, the extreme weather has damaged crops and put power grids under enormous pressure as demand for cooling has soared.

The Balkan region — epicenter of some of Europe’s most scorching heat in July — is bracing for more extreme weather in August. Swings from sizzling warmth to powerful storms and hail could extend the damage its crops have already suffered. Romania, one of the biggest corn exporters in the European Union, is also poised for another hot and dry month.

Wildfire risks will continue to remain high for large parts of Spain, Italy and France and extend into large swathes of the UK in early August, according to Copernicus forecasts.

