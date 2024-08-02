Chevron Misses Estimates, Adding to Hess Delay Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. missed profit estimates, heaping more pressure on Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth to prevail in his $53 billion effort to acquire Hess Corp.

Chevron earned $2.55 a share in the second quarter, less than the $2.93 median estimate among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Shell Plc and BP Plc exceeded expectations in recent days as strong oil and gas production helped offset weakness in refining and trading in the period. Exxon Mobil Corp. reports results later this morning.

Chevron shares dropped as much as 1.7% in pre-market trading. Separately, the company announced plans to relocate corporate headquarters to Houston from San Ramon, California.

The Hess takeover was agreed to nearly 10 months ago but has been delayed by an arbitration case brought by arch-rival Exxon, which claims to have a right-of-first-refusal over Hess’s 30% stake in a Guyanese oil development. Chevron remains confident it will prevail but the case won’t be heard until May 2025.

The arbitration case leaves Chevron in strategic limbo, with investors struggling to analyze a company that will look very different if its biggest deal in two decades succeeds. Chevron claims Exxon’s right to Hess’s stake does not apply because the deal is structured as a corporate merger rather than an asset sale, and has vowed to walk away from Hess if the case fails.

In the meantime, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth is trying to make the case that Chevron has a strong investment case on a standalone basis. The company is aiming for 3% production growth annually through 2027 while it plans to buy back $20 billion of stock annually and recently increased its dividend.

Even so, Chevron has significantly underperformed Exxon this year with a roughly 2% advance compared with its bigger rival’s 17% gain.

(Updates with company’s plan to relocate HQ to Houston in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.