Cash Pours Out of Cross-Commodity ETFs as Markets Slide

(Bloomberg) -- Investors pulled more than $800 million from broad-based commodity ETFs last week, dialing back bets on raw materials prices amid concerns about the health of the world’s two largest economies.

The outflows are the largest weekly reduction since December 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figures cover the 20 largest cross-commodity exchange-traded funds and products based on their assets in dollars.

Commodity prices turned lower for the year last week, initially on concerns about the path for growth in China, the largest oil importer and a major buyer of other goods. Those moves have been compounded by weak US jobs data that fanned concerns the US economy is also slowing.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index was down about 1% for the year as of Friday.

Invesco’s PDBC fund, the biggest cross-commodity ETF, posted its largest weekly withdrawal since 2022. Another product run by Legal & General saw its largest daily outflow on record last week.

