Former Manufacturing Giant SunPower Files for Bankruptcy

A SunPower van during a solar panel installation on a home in Napa, California, US, on Monday, July 17, 2023.

(Bloomberg) -- SunPower Corp., once a venerated name in the US solar industry, has filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, according to a court filing.

The struggling rooftop solar company listed assets and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition.

High interest rates and subsidy changes in California — the sector’s biggest market — have been a drag for solar firms that expected big growth from President Joe Biden’s signature climate law of 2022. SunPower has also faced its own woes, including defaulting on a credit agreement in 2023 and restating earnings. This year, the firm replaced its chief executive officer, restructured its operations and lost its accountant.

SunPower long had a reputation for producing some of the best solar panels in the industry, but spun off its manufacturing operations in 2020 to focus on surging demand for residential and commercial rooftop installations. That bet soon unraveled though as inflation and high interest rates boosted costs for consumers. Meanwhile, the firm’s own corporate struggles stymied its operations.

The company notified dealers on July 17 that it was halting new installations and shipments. Analysts interpreted the move as a sign that the company was ceasing operations, prompting some to suspend coverage or lower their share-price targets to $0.

