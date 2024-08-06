Sunnova CEO Doesn’t See Biden Climate Incentives Going Away

(Bloomberg) -- The head of rooftop solar company Sunnova Energy International Inc. doesn’t expect President Joe Biden’s clean energy incentives to be rolled back if Donald Trump captures the presidency in November.

“There is bipartisan support for that,” Chief Executive Officer John Berger during an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television. “At the end of the day, I think the IRA will be largely intact regardless of who is in the White House.”

Sunnova has benefited from the tax incentives offered to clean-energy suppliers under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which was designed to speed up the deployment of carbon-free resources. Trump repeatedly has taken aim at what he has called the “green new scam” and indicated he’ll seek to undo some Biden-era climate policies.

--With assistance from Romaine Bostick.

