China Jiangsu Halts Government Bond Trading for Some Rural Banks

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Jiangsu Rural Credit Union directed some banks to suspend government bond trading after a market manipulation probe was launched by regulators, according to people familiar with the matter.

The affected rural commercial lenders are still allowed to invest in some interbank certificates of deposit to address any asset shortages, the people said, requesting not to be named discussing private matters. It’s unclear when they will be allowed to resume trading.

The move comes after four rural commercial banks in Jiangsu province were probed by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors over manipulating prices in the secondary bond market on Wednesday, indicating that regulatory oversight has shifted to a combination of market-based measures and administrative actions.

A battle between the authorities and government bond buyers has intensified this week. The central bank refrained from injecting short-term liquidity for the first time since 2020, yet investors still drove yields to record lows at an auction.

Bonds have soared after the central bank cut interest rates to revive growth in an economy battered by a housing slump and weak consumer demand. The Bloomberg China Aggregate Total Return Index has risen 5% this year, double the gain for a similar US gauge.

China’s big state banks sold seven-year government bonds in large sizes on Thursday, in a sign the authorities’ fight against a record debt rally is escalating, Bloomberg reported earlier in the day.

The interbank watchdog has sent cases with confirmed “serious” violations to the central bank to issue penalties, while continuing with the probe of other similar cases, it said in a separate statement Thursday.

Jiangsu, one of China’s wealthiest provinces, is a coastal region just north of Shanghai. The local credit union has 60 rural commercial banks under its network as of end-2023, according to its official website.

The local finance office wasn’t immediately able to comment after being contacted by phone. NAFMII didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

--With assistance from Amanda Wang.

