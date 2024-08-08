Top Coffee Trader Opens Office in China as Consumption Grows

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest coffee trader Neumann Kaffee Gruppe plans to open its first office in China as big-brand chains expand and compete in the budding market.

The decision marks “a significant milestone in NKG group’s expansion efforts, aiming to better serve the rapidly growing Chinese coffee market,” the Hamburg-based company said in a statement.

That comes barely six months after NKG launched an import office in Indonesia, the world’s fourth-largest coffee producer as consumption takes off in Asia. The company is opening an office in the downtown area of Changning District in Shanghai and a warehouse in the city’s bonded areas of Kunshan and Yangshan.

China has the most branded coffee shops globally with nearly 50,000 outlets, overtaking the US after a boom over the past year, according to a report from the World Coffee Portal in December, the Allegra Group’s research arm.

That’s in part due to explosive outlet growth led by major coffee chains including Starbucks and Luckin Coffee. Chinese coffee consumption last year hit five million bags (each of 60 kilograms), more than double what it was a decade ago.

