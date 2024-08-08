US Farmer Co-op CHS to Build Brazilian Grain Terminal With Rumo

Docked vessels at the BTP export terminal at the Port of Santos in Santos, Brazil, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Brazilian trade ministry released a monthly report indicating that the country posted a trade surplus of $3 billion.

(Bloomberg) -- CHS Inc., the largest U.S. farmer cooperative, will partner with Brazilian train operator Rumo SA to build a major grain terminal in the South American nation’s largest port.

The companies have agreed to create a joint venture that will construct and share control of the new terminal in the southern port of Santos, Rumo said Thursday in a filing. The terminal will have capacity to handle as much as 9 million metric tons of grains and 3.5 million metric tons of fertilizer.

The project will cost about 2.5 billion reais ($440 million), Rumo said in March when the grain terminal was first announced.

The move underscores the outlook for ever-growing crops in Brazil, which is the world’s largest exporter of soybeans and the No. 2 corn supplier. The country has quickly expanded its export capacity over the past decade, including through a network of terminals along tributaries of the Amazon River. That has reduced shipping costs and boosted Brazilian farmers’ ability to compete with their counterparts in the US.

Rumo is owned by Cosan SA, the agribusiness and energy conglomerate controlled by billionaire Rubens Ometto.

CHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

