Wheat Set for Weekly Gain as Europe’s Harvest Seen Smaller

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures traded in Chicago were set for a second weekly gain, as a series of reports indicated that Europe’s harvest will be smaller.

Strategie Grains cut its forecast for the 2024-25 EU soft-wheat crop by 5% due to smaller production in France and Germany. France’s agriculture ministry said on Friday that the country’s soft-wheat production is expected to be 25% lower than the five-year average.

“Wheat futures edged higher, supported by intensifying concerns over Europe’s harvest,” CRM analysts said in a note, adding that tenders from Algeria and Egypt “underlined the willingness of many importers to purchase at current levels.”

Egypt is seeking to buy as much as 3.8 million tons of wheat in an unusually big tender on Monday, while Algeria also announced a tender earlier this week.

