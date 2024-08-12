Hot, Dry Weather in Key Ghana Region Casts Shadow on Cocoa Hopes

A pile of cocoa pods, showing signs of black pod disease, during a harvest at a farm in the town of Kwabeng, Ghana, on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Punishing rains and the relentless creep of black pod disease push futures to their highest since the 1970s.

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s cocoa rebound is under some stress as hot and dry weather has caused flowers and pods to wither in the southwest, one of the country’s main production hubs.

“The flowering pods are withering and other food crops including vegetables are also reeling,” said Francis Agyabeng, a farmer in the town of Yakase.

Ghana expects cocoa production to recover to 700,000 tons in 2024-25 after bad weather and disease combined with a lack of fertilizers to send the global market into a third year of shortages.

Here’s a round-up of comments from producers across West Africa:

Ivory Coast

There has been little rain but plantations in the western and southern production zones continue to thrive

Cameroon

The absence of rain over the past week has allowed farmers to effectively treat their plants with chemicals and prevent possibility of disease

The weather remains favorable to crop growth and farmers remain optimistic about the next season, according to Henri Michel, a grower in Obala near the capital, Yaounde

Nigeria

Nigeria’s Meteorological Agency has forecast little to no rain in August, which farmers view positively as it reduces the chances of pests and crop diseases. “Fresh flowers are now very prominent,” said Alphonsus Nana, a cocoa farmer near Ikom in Nigeria’s southeast

In the southwest too farmers are using the break in rains for farm maintenance activities

--With assistance from Baudelaire Mieu and Tolani Awere.

