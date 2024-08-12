Puerto Rico Faces Tropical Storm Threat as Atlantic System Strengthens

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical storm watches and warnings have been posted throughout the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, as a weather system strengthens in the Atlantic.

A patch of thunderstorms and showers has been gathering steam about 830 miles (1,335 kilometers) east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is bearing down on the Leeward Islands. It could build into a Category 2 hurricane by the weekend, potentially threatening Bermuda, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The potential storm is too disorganized to be named yet and has encountered unfavorable wind conditions, but that’s likely to change. If it does strengthen, the system will be the fifth Atlantic storm of 2024 and named Ernesto.

Puerto Rico has been hit hard by storms in recent years, including Hurricane Maria, which killed at least 2,900 people in 2017. Two years ago, Hurricane Fiona knocked out power to the vast majority of the island. US forecasters are predicting an explosive Atlantic hurricane season, with as many as 24 named storms, as warm ocean waters provide fuel for storms.

In an average season of 14 storms, the fifth usually arrives by Aug. 22. The current system is forecast to remain in the Atlantic off the US East Coast and never get near energy production in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm may bring upwards of 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain across the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, with as much as 10 inches falling in isolated areas, threatening to trigger landslides and floods. A week ago, the eastern US was inundated by Hurricane Debby.

