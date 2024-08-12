Tourmaline to buy Crew Energy for US$947 million in all-stock deal

An oil drilling rig operates near Midland, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s biggest gas driller Tourmaline Oil Corp. agreed to buy Crew Energy Inc. for $1.3 billion (US$947 million), including debt, as consolidation continues in the oil and gas industry.

The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $6.69 a share, representing a 72 per cent premium over Crew’s closing price on Friday, according to a statement from Crew on Monday. Crew shareholders will receive 0.114802 of a Tourmaline share in exchange for each Crew share held. The transaction includes $240 million in Crew’s net debt.

The deal by Tourmaline continues a series of acquisitions in recent years. In October, the company agreed to buy Bonavista Energy Corp. for about $1.5 billion.

Tourmaline’s board also approved an increase in the company’s quarterly dividend, to 35 Canadian cents a share from 33 Canadian cents, the company said in a separate statement.

