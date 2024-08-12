Vestas Shares Drop After Profit Warning as Costs Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind Systems A/S issued a profit warning for its full-year results in a blow to the company’s effort to turnaround steep losses in recent years.

The company now expects to record an earnings margin of between 4% to 5%, down from a range of 4% to 6%, according to a statement released Monday. It also lowered its 2024 revenue outlook to a range of €16.5 billion to €17.5 billion, down from €16 billion to 18 billion. The warning comes after higher costs at the business that services turbines after they’re installed.

Shares fell as much as 7% and were trading at 2.3% at 2:33 pm in Copenhagen.

The cut to the company’s profit outlook for the year would still be an improvement on the 1.5% earnings margin it saw in 2023. But the revision may undermine shareholder confidence that Vestas has passed a period of unpredictable bad news. Vestas is set to release second quarter results on August 14.

