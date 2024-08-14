Vestas Signals Jump in Wind Turbine Orders After Profit Warning

(Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind Systems A/S sought to reassure investors as it reported a surge in orders for wind turbines two days after issuing a profit warning related to a different part of its business.

The company sold turbines equivalent to 3.6 gigawatts of capacity in the second quarter, a 54% increase compared to a year earlier, according to a statement released Tuesday. It follows a warning issued on August 12 that tightened the company’s guidance on its full-year revenue.

Vestas’s trouble in the quarter came from a surprise loss recorded in the business providing services for turbines after their sold. The unit has been a pillar of strength for the company during a difficult past few years when soaring costs and supply chain issues led to steep losses in its core turbine business.

In a report released with the earnings Wednesday, Vestas said higher costs in the services business were due to salaries, “indirect effects from upgrade and repair campaigns” and operational inefficiencies.

While the company hasn’t given much detail on the issues in the services business, it was that unit that led to a trimming of full-year guidance. The full year earnings margin is now expected at 4% to 5%, down from a range of 4% to 6%.

Now the turbine business appears to be providing strength to the company’s balance sheet while the service business stumbles. The company is selling more turbines even as it raises prices, with the average selling price up more than 50% compared to a year ago.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.