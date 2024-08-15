Cotton Steadies After Dropping Near Four-Year Low on Global Glut

(Bloomberg) -- Cotton steadied in New York, after a two-day drop that took prices back to near the lowest in almost four years on expectations for a global surplus.

Futures are down about 17% this year, and last week hit the lowest since October 2020. Production is expected to increase by almost 6% in the 2024-25 season due to abundant harvests in large producers, including the US and Brazil, analysts at Fitch Solutions’s BMI unit said in a note Wednesday. It said demand will grow by a smaller amount.

“Data on favorable crop conditions in cotton-producing US states have contributed to the bearish sentiment in the market,” the BMI analysts said. “The performance of the global economy represents a significant risk for demand.”

While the US Department of Agriculture this week cut its estimate for world production, it still expects stockpiles to be the biggest in five years.

