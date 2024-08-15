No Major Disruption After Ukraine Grain Facility Hit By Missile

(Bloomberg) -- A Louis Dreyfus Company grain facility in Odesa was hit by a missile on Wednesday, the company said.

The missile hit the truck discharge bay at its Brooklyn Kyiv facility, but no employees were harmed and products stored in silos were undamaged. Repair work is not expected to “materially disrupt terminal operations” as there are alternative logistics options at the site, LDC said in an email.

Ukraine is a major producer of wheat and corn, with previous delays to exports roiling the grains market. Odesa port is a key export hub, as the majority of Ukraine’s agriculture goods are exported via the Black Sea.

