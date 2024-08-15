Orsted Books Impairment on US Wind Park, Swedish Hydrogen Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Orsted A/S booked an impairment of more than $500 million related to an offshore wind farm in the US and a canceled green hydrogen plant in Sweden.

The action shows that Chief Executive Officer Mads Nipper’s turnaround plan for the Danish wind developer still has some way to go before bearing fruit. In total, the company took a hit of 3.9 billion Danish kroner ($580 million) in the second quarter, including from delays at the Revolution Wind project.

Despite the hit, Orsted confirmed it’s on track for a full-year profit in the range of 23 billion kroner ($3.4 billion) to 26 billion kroner, excluding new partnership agreements and cancellation fees.

“Operations are performing well, and particularly the earnings from our offshore wind farms, and thus our core business, have increased,” Nipper said in the firm’s earnings statement. “We maintain a strong focus on de-risking project execution and prioritizing growth.”

After record losses in 2023, Nipper in February unveiled a plan that suspended the company’s dividend, cut its target to grow renewable power generation and eliminate as many as 800 jobs.

The US wind project has seen a delay to the construction of an onshore substation, which will result in a one-year delay until 2026.

Shares in Orsted are up 13% this year, following a 41% drop in 2023.

