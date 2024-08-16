Gold, Bitcoin, NVIDIA … Veganism? Why There’s Now an ETF for Seemingly Everything

BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) signage outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) saw $248 million of shares exchange hands, clocking one of the highest-ever first-day traded values, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

There is nearly $13 trillion invested in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. ETFs that mirror the S&P 500. ETFs for gold. ETFs for bitcoin. There’s even a Vegan ETF. How did this market get so big and varied? And just what goes into one?

On today’s podcast, our Bloomberg Explains series continues with Bloomberg Intelligence Senior ETF analyst and co-host of the Trillions podcast Eric Balchunas. He tells host David Gura about the unlikely duo who created the first-ever ETF in a last-ditch bid to save a struggling exchange. And Bloomberg ETF IQ and Money Stuff co-host Katie Greifeld breaks down the current booming market, and outlines which ETFs are safe investments – and which are better left alone.

Here is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation:

David Gura: Sarah.

Sarah Holder: David.

Gura: I wanted you to come into the studio with me today, because I have to ask you about ETFs and what you know about them.

Holder: Okay, ETFs…I feel like I usually hear about them in the context of don’t kill yourself researching all these individual stocks.

Gura: Uh huh.

Holder: Just find an ETF, put all your money in the ETF basket

Dave Nadig: These things really can change how we think about investing

Zachary Mider: We have like this great loophole lets use it in new and creative ways

Emily Graffeo: So over the past six months, 94% of ETFs have posted a positive return

Mider: You know it’s a big tax advantage for a lot of people

Gura: But, Sarah to be honest, I’m not 100% sure how they work and also why they’ve gotten so popular.Holder: Yeah, I’m not sure about that either, why are they such a great investment, David? What’s actually in them? How are they different from a mutual fund, or an index fund?

Gura: All of these are such great questions, Sarah, ones I have is well. Which is why today, we’re continuing with our ongoing collaboration with our newsroom colleagues, Bloomberg Explains.

Holder: Thank God, I need that.

Gura: This is our series where every now and then, we break down the biggest parts of our financial system. We’ll take a look at how they came to be, and what they mean for all of us. Even if you’re a finance expert.

Holder: Or, if you’re just someone who wants to find out more about what’s actually in your portfolio.

Gura: I promise there’s gonna be something for everyone!

Holder: I’m Sarah Holder.

Gura: And I’m David Gura. And today on The Big Take, from Bloomberg News: ETFs, Explained.

Gura: Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are one of the stars of the investment world these days. They’ve got Meryl Streep status: They’re respected, beloved, and … adored, by professional investors and amateurs alike.

Since ETFs were created, over three decades ago, they’ve become one of the most popular investments in the world. But to understand how ETFs got so big, you first need to understand how they got started.

And here at Bloomberg, we’re lucky to have an ETF expert who’s been covering them for decades: Eric Balchunas.

Eric Balchunas: I'm senior ETF analyst and I write about, analyze and talk about ETFs and lead a team of about 10 people around the world who do the same thing.

Gura: Do you have a favorite ETF?

Balchunas: So it's hard to pick favorites. You know I'm so into this stuff. I don't say that like my children, I wouldn't go that far

Gura: Eric says ETFs were born … out of one of the darkest periods on Wall Street.

James Limbach: This has, by any measure, been the worst day in stock market history.

Balchunas: In Black Monday, which was, uh, in October 1987, the market went down like 24%. I mean, that's a lot, in percentage terms. That's like a quarter of the market erased.

Limbach: The Dow Industrials have declined by nearly three times the previous one day record.

Gura: In the wake of that crash, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC, wrote a report, analyzing what had caused it, and it also made some recommendations about how to avoid another one.

Buried in the middle of that report, Eric says, was a modest suggestion from an SEC lawyer.

Balchunas: What if we came up with some kind of market basket instrument that traded, uh, under our supervision on the New York Stock Exchange.

Gura: Enter Nate Most and Steve Bloom, two traders working not at the New York Stock Exchange, but at its competitor: the American Stock Exchange.

Most was in his 70s. He was a Canadian physicist, who’d served in the military.

Balchunas: Steve Bloom, his partner was like a Harvard whiz kid, wonder kid, wonder rocket scientist type, very good at math and younger. So they were an interesting sort of duo. I think Nate might have been two or three times as old as Steve, um, but they work really well together.

Gura: The problem was where they worked:

Balchunas: the American stock exchange was not doing well at that time. They were in third place in terms of listings and trading volume behind the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

Gura: What the American Stock Exchange needed was an edge, and that’s when Most and Bloom got their hands on that report from the SEC. That 800-page Black Monday postmortem.

Balchunas: Well, Nate and Steve read this whole book, The nerds they are, and were like, wait a second. A market basket instrument and the SEC is kind of asking for it and they probably would approve it. Let's do that. So no stocks will list with us. So why don't we invent something that will create more trading on our exchange?

Gura: So, they went about trying to design a market basket trading instrument: something that could be bought and sold on a stock exchange, that acted like a stock, but was instead a basket of stocks: a basket that mirrored the market.

Balchunas: The idea literally was born out of some lawyer's brain from the SEC, which is interesting. That laid the groundwork for them to find the ETF, invent it, because they were, uh, desperate, really.

Gura: But turning that idea into an actual product that could be bought and sold was not easy.

Balchunas: So what Nate Most did that was genius and really the secret sauce of the ETF was he remembered his time at the Pacific, the Commodities Exchange, and there you have something called commodities warehouse receipts. A commodities warehouse is where you store different commodities. For example, soybean oil. You go there, you put your soybean oil in a locker. You get a receipt for the exact amount of soybean oil. Then you trade the receipt so you don't have to move a large amount of merchandise around.

And then if you have a bunch of receipts and you want soybean oil, you take them to the locker and you get the oil back.So Nate Most is like, why don't we have receipts but for, it's the S& P 500 stocks. And they'll sit in this warehouse, but it's really a custodian. And, then you get enough receipts, you can then get the stocks back. That is called the creation redemption process.

So, that is genius because it keeps, the receipts can trade all day long without messing with the merchandise. They actually are linked to the physical merchandise in the proverbial warehouse.

Gura: The idea was to create a commodities warehouse for stocks. Or bonds. Or pretty much anything else you’d want to bundle together. And lo, the exchange-traded fund was born.

The very first ETF, created by Nate Most and Steve Bloom, contained all the stocks in the S&P 500, and they called it “The S&P Depository Receipts ETF,” or SPDR.

The firm State Street launched it in 1993, with a lot of fanfare.

Balchunas: I remember they had like spiders hanging from the ceiling, they gave out hats. It was a fun day, um, and they, traded, It was like a million shares the first day.

Gura: A million shares on the first day. Eric says that eventually, the money being invested in ETFs started to double year after year. That’s because people started to realize that ETFs had some real advantages over other bundled investments like mutual funds or index funds.

Balchunas: Generally speaking, they're cheaper. Right. So that's big. The second thing is they are transparent, you know, you know, what's in them every day, other mutual funds and hedge funds, you don't know for either quarterly or even at all. So the transparency is nice.

Gura: Another big appeal of ETFs? Taxes. With an ETF, you only pay taxes when you sell. With mutual funds, it’s every year. But the other big advantage, according to Eric, is that unlike a lot of investments on Wall Street, ETFs are very user-friendly.

Balchunas: Like you have this computer and you have a mouse, you, whatever you want to invest in and all you do is click buy. And you got, and you own it. The amount of friction that has been eliminated in that is major. It's almost like Amazon in that way. It's there, you know, the fast, good, and cheap. It's hard to get all three as a customer.

Gura: Today, some three decades after SPDR debuted, there are now thousands of ETFs, with trillions of dollars invested in them.

Coming up after the break, a user’s guide to the best, the worst, and the weirdest ETFs out there.

Gura: To talk about the current state of play for ETFs, we found yet-another Bloomberg person who is obsessed with them. And that’s one Katie Greifield:

Katie Greifeld: I am the co host of Open Interest on Bloomberg TV. I write the ETFIQ newsletter for Bloomberg News. I also anchor the TV show Bloomberg ETFIQ, and I also co host the Money Stuff podcast with Matt Levine.

Gura: Katie has a lot of jobs…

Greifeld: I'm so tired.

Gura: But she is so excited about ETFs, that she dropped everything to talk to us about them.

Gura: Katie, you told me that ETFs are your favorite thing. They are. Explain that. Why is that the case?

Greifeld: So I've been covering ETFs since January 2020 and, uh, January 2020 was such a strange time to come into a new beat. But the most exciting thing and the reason I think I love ETFs is because over that time span I've just seen this industry grow and evolve so much at such a rapid pace.

David Gura: Give me a sense of how big the ETF industry has become.

Greifeld: It's big and growing. So, there's about nine and a half trillion dollars in U. S. listed ETFs.

Gura: Trillion with a T.

Greifeld: Oh, yeah. Uh, there's about 12. 8 trillion worldwide.

Gura: Now, that’s not even half the size of the market for mutual funds – the traditional choice for more conservative investors. But ETFs are gaining ground.

A lot of the reason for all that growth is that ETFs, like mutual funds, are seen as safe investments. That, along with ETFs lower fees, have made them very appealing to people who want a safe, low-cost place for their nest egg.

Greifeld: One of my favorite charts out there, and I recognize that we're on a podcast, but if you take a look at annual inflows into ETFs and out of mutual funds, for some years, it's basically a zero sum game.

Gura: But not all ETFs are the same.

There are gold ETFs, palladium ETFs, corn futures ETFs, there’s an ETF that only has Nvidia stock. and, now, there are spot bitcoin ETFs…

They’re among the most popular ETFs out there.

Gura: How do they work? Is BlackRock buying a ton of Bitcoin and holding it?

Greifeld: That's, that's basically it.Uh, it's, it's something that I found helpful is comparing it to spot gold ETFs. Because the spot gold ETFs do have to buy a bunch of gold.

Gura: It has to be backed up with the actual thing.

Greifeld: Yes. There's a lot of conspiracy theorists out there who say there's no way State Street owns that much gold.

But they do. They keep it in a vault in London, underneath the city of London. If you take a look at the Spot Bitcoin ETFs. You do have the likes of, you know, Fidelity, BlackRock just buying up a bunch of Bitcoin. The Spot Ether same thing.

Gura: It strikes me we're seeing this kind of ETFification of all kinds of assets. Like can you really get an ETF that is tracking anything?

Greifeld: Almost, yeah. There is almost an ETF for everything under the sun.

Gura: There was an ETF invested in every stock C-N-B-C’s Jim Cramer’s recommended. And there was also an inverse Cramer tracker, which bet against all of Jim Cramer’s stock picks.

Both of those closed last year, but others like them launch every day. Katie says a lot of these aren’t meant for run-of-the-mill investors, they’re more for sport.

Greifeld: NVIDIA: Single stock ETFs in particular, Tesla, so those are definitely fun to watch day to day because they go up by a gazillion percent and then they go down by a gazillion percent.

Gura: I asked Katie what’s next for ETFs.

Greifeld: One of the interesting conversations that's happening in the industry right now, is whether you can put private assets in ETF. The private market, so hot right now, uh, especially with companies just not going public anymore.

Gura: But even as the number of ETFs has exploded, the number of firms making money off of them has stayed pretty concentrated among some big-name players.

Greifeld: The economics are tough when it comes to ETFs because They tend to be much cheaper than mutual funds I thought it was really interesting that Vanguard is your number two ETF issuer, second to BlackRock. Bloomberg Intelligence found that their average fee is just nine basis points. And even though they have something close to two and a half trillion dollars in ETF assets in their ETFs, they're only making 1.3 billion dollars annually off of that, which isn't nothing. I would. Take that. But you would think that it would be higher with, you know, two and a half trillion dollars in assets. So really, the way to make money here is through scale.

Gura: Now, there are a few downsides to the proliferation of ETFs. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Eric Baltchunas says, that because they’re so easy to use … and easy to launch, there can be issues.

Balchunas: If you can't control yourself, And you're just like, you, you're like kind of a gambling mindset. Like you, you know, you may want to go to a mutual fund, even one that has an early withdrawal fee, if it helps you from trading that, that ETFs could be dangerous.

Gura: A lot of the safer, more obvious investments have already been covered, Eric says. So many of the new ETF’s can be a little out there.

Balchunas: That's sort of the Frankenstein factor, it’s like nobody's launching vanilla stuff anymore, really. They're all trying to invent new things that will appeal to investors. And that's where you get into a little bit of the Frankenstein, uh, situation.

Gura: In fact, the advent of FrankenETFs was something that worried the legendary Jack Bogle, of Vanguard.

He was an early backer of index funds, and advised Nate Most and Steve Bloom early on, when they were developing the ETF.

According to Eric, when Bogle saw how creative everyone was getting with ETFs, he got concerned.

Balchunas: Bogle said he woke up some days feeling like Dr. Frankenstein because he sort of is the father of the index fund. And he would be like, what have they done to my boy?

Gura: FrankenETF’s aside, both Eric and Katie agree that the more basic ETFs are, generally speaking, getting all the hype.

They are transparent, easy to use, and they cost less.

And all this is thanks to the great market crash of 1987 the afterthought of an SEC lawyer, and two traders with an entrepreneurial spirit, who saw an opportunity, And Sarah… that got me thinking

Holder: Yes?

Gura: Maybe we should launch our own ETF…

Holder: Seriously? Like a Big Take Away ETF?

Gura: Seriously.

Holder: Okay do You mean podcast related stock? I don’t know about that…

Gura: Yeah…that does not seem like a good idea, but I did run the idea by Eric Balchunus. He agreed to advise us on our launch.

Balchunas: Well, the ticker could be TAKE. Um, if you ever have, uh, topics and guests on, You could just basically invest in that area.

For the, until the next one comes on and then trade to the different area and just see where it happens.

Gura: So Sarah, the Take ETF, what do you think? What kind of newsy investments should we think about?

Holder: Easy – we’ll go long on election 2024, targeted investments in K-pop, gotta hit the Olympics – but honestly – let’s just bet Brat.

