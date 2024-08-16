Soybean Prices Head For Third Week of Losses Amid Ample Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Soybeans headed for a third straight week of losses, weighed down by expectations of high production.

Futures in Chicago were on track to close about 4% lower this week, near their weakest since 2020, as supply outpaces lackluster demand. Earlier in the week, the US Department of Agriculture increased its forecast for world soybean stocks by about 5% from the month prior to 134.3 million tons, beating the estimates of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Expected soybean production in the US also rose by 3.5% from the month prior to 4.589 billion bushels, while Brazil is expected to produce 147.4 million tons, according to the country’s supply company, Conab.

“The economic climate has dampened demand growth,” said Michael Whitehead, executive director of agricultural insights at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. Reduced Chinese consumer spending on processed foods and meat is having a particular impact due to the flow-on effects on animal feed demand, he added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.