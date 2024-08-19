Green Cement Firm Fortera Raises $85 Million from Temasek, VCs

(Bloomberg) -- Fortera has raised $85 million in a funding round as the green materials startup looks to boost production of low to zero-carbon cement.

Wollemi Capital, Saint-Gobain’s venture capital arm NOVA, Presidio Ventures and Alumni Ventures have come on board as new investors, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. Existing backers Khosla Ventures and Singapore state fund Temasek also participated.

The funding round values Fortera at $355 million, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for Fortera declined to comment on the valuation.

Fortera’s technology captures industrial CO2 emissions from traditional cement production and converts it into mineral form to achieve ready-to-use low-carbon cement. It’s first industrial green cement plant is operating on the site of CalPortland’s cement facility in Redding, California.

