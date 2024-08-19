Jokowi’s New Ministers Pledge Higher Oil Output, Investment

(Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo’s new ministers aim to set down policies that will boost oil and gas output as well as attract more private sector investment beyond the current administration’s last two months in power.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Investment Minister Rosan Perkasa Roeslani respectively plan to look at incentives and push private sector cooperation in achieving their goals, they told reporters after their inauguration ceremony in Jakarta. Lahadalia also vowed to support renewable energy and carbon capture projects, while Roeslani seeks investors for the new capital city called Nusantara.

Jokowi Pushes Legacy With Last-Minute Indonesian Cabinet Shuffle

Jokowi, as the president is known, revamped his cabinet anew on Monday, just weeks before his term ends on Oct. 20 in a bid to ensure his policies remain priorities for president-elect Prabowo Subianto. Other than the new energy and investment chiefs, he also appointed a new law minister and deputy tech minister — all of whom are either members of Prabowo’s political party or election campaign team.

Observers and economists have questioned the incoming government’s ability to continue Jokowi’s key policies, including the 466 trillion rupiah ($30 billion) relocation of the capital and the development of metal smelters and battery factories, given the incoming leader has his own policy goals, particularly a 450 trillion rupiah free meal program.

--With assistance from Norman Harsono.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.