Danish Crown Hires Dovista’s Anders Aakaer Jensen as New CFO

A warehouse of pork products at an abattoir of Danish Crown A/S, which exports 1,000 tons of bacon a week to the UK, in Blans, Denmark, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. European Union food imports to the UK are about to get more expensive and complicated as the British government implements the Brexit deal.

(Bloomberg) -- Danish Crown A/S has tapped Anders Aakaer Jensen as chief financial officer, the latest leadership change at Europe’s biggest pork producer as it combats dwindling demand.

Aakaer Jensen, who’s held senior roles at Dovista A/S and Bang & Olufsen, will take on the new role by Dec. 1, the company said Tuesday. Current CFO Thomas Ahle had announced his departure to the Stark Group in April.

The company has grappled with headwinds that have led to the closure of a slaughterhouse and job cuts this year. Niels Duedahl will step in as its new CEO in September.

