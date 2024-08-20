Sugar dips to 2022 low on supply optimism

Raw sugar to be processed in a warehouse at a MSM Malaysia Holding Bhd. sugar refinery in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. MSM is MSM is one of Asia's biggest sugar refiners. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Raw sugar dropped to the lowest in nearly two years as the pace of sugarcane crushing in Brazil and an expected recovery in output in key producers, including Thailand and India, boosts the supply outlook.

The most-active contract fell as much as 2.5 per cent to 17.57 in New York, the lowest since Oct 2022. Futures have dropped nearly 7 per cent this month on optimism about supplies.

However, the market remains alert for any clues suggesting the likelihood of reduced output in top producer Brazil.

A recent Unica report showing sugar production in the South American nation running ahead of last year’s pace “can create a misconception, about the amount of sugarcane being endless and that new records will be broken,” Archer Consulting said in a note. “However, that won’t happen.”

Drier than usual weather this year is “expected to eventually take a toll,” analysts at ADM Investor Services wrote in a note Monday. The market is awaiting “some sort of setback in Brazilian output.”

