China Probe Targets EU Dairy Sector as Trade Tensions Intensify

(Bloomberg) -- China has launched an anti-subsidy probe on dairy imports from the European Union, adding to its targets in the bloc’s agriculture industry as trade tensions between the two sides percolate.

The investigation into certain dairy products from the region is expected to end within a year, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce. The move follows an anti-dumping probe on the EU pork industry announced in mid-June, a sector that counts China as its top export market.

Although the trade measures only target a few dairy products including fresh and processed cheese, the move shows how Beijing is countering after the EU launched additional tariffs on electric cars shipped from China. Food and agricultural goods are often singled out for trade barriers.

