GE Vernova Sees Another Blade Failure at UK Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore wind turbines off the coast in Clacton On Sea, U.K., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed to boosting U.K. offshore wind power as part of his delayed plan for a "green industrial revolution" as he seeks to get his stalled domestic agenda back on course. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A turbine blade failed at an offshore wind farm near England’s northeast coast, the latest in a string of similar accidents that has damaged public acceptance of the struggling industry.

The failure occurred Thursday morning on an installed GE Vernova Inc. turbine at the Dogger Bank wind farm, according to a notice on the project website that gave no further details of the damage. No one was injured in the incident, and the cause is under investigation. A GE Vernova representative confirmed Thursday’s incident in an emailed statement.

The same facility in May suffered a failed blade on a GE Vernova turbine, with the project developers saying the circumstances appeared to be isolated to that particular blade.

A month ago, a blade fell from a GE Vernova turbine off the US East Coast, with shards washing ashore on the island of Nantucket, closing beaches. Public outrage added to the problems already facing the industry, with rising interest rates and supply chain woes plaguing projects.

GE Vernova shares fell as much as 0.9% in after-hours trading Thursday.

Dogger Bank is expected to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm upon completion in 2026. The project is a joint venture of SSE Renewables, Equinor ASA and Vårgrønn.

--With assistance from Carmen Reinicke.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.