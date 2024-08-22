Tesla Semi Crash, Fire in California Draws NTSB Probe

A Tesla Semi electric truck during a media preview at Frito-Lay's manufacturing facility in Modesto, California, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the recent crash and fire of a Tesla Inc. Semi truck, believed to be the first probe involving the company’s electric big rig.

The Tesla Semi ran off the road on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, California about 3 a.m. Monday. No one was injured, but the vehicle caught fire and ignited nearby brush, closing the freeway in both directions for several hours.

Tesla makes the Semi truck at its factory near Reno, Nevada and uses the Class 8 vehicle to transport parts to its auto plant in the San Francisco Bay Area. Though the Semi was first unveiled in November 2017, it is still in “pilot production” nearly seven years later.

The NTSB has long shown interest in electric vehicle fires involving lithium-ion batteries, in part because of the challenge they present for emergency responders.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.