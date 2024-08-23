Grains Index Holds Near Four-Year Low on Ample Supply Forecasts

(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg’s Grain Subindex held at a near four-year low as signs of ample supplies of US corn and soybeans pulled futures lower.

Big yields were seen for both corn and soybean crops this year, supporting US government forecasts of a bumper harvest from American growers. Forecasts for wheat crops from top producer Russia were also slightly raised earlier this week.

Bearish sentiment on grains has pushed down the Bloomberg Grain Subindex to the lowest since November 2020. Made up of Chicago Board of Trade contracts for corn, soybeans, and both soft and hard winter wheat, the index has fallen 24% this year.

“Wheat prices dipped as technical support gave way under a wave of fund selling, encouraged by upbeat results from a key tour of US Midwest crops,” wrote CRM AgriCommodities in a note.

Further bearish pressure emerged as a strike on Canada’s rail roads, which had helped to briefly buoy prices, was ended Thursday.

