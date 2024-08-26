UK to Ease Free-Range Egg Labeling Rules to Cut Bird-Flu Costs

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will relax labeling rules for eggs from free-range birds to minimize costs to farmers during outbreaks of avian influenza.

The eggs will be allowed to retain the free-range label, even when birds are required to be housed for several months to protect them from the disease, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

“The move will cut unnecessary red tape and costs for British producers,” it said.

Previously, producers had to label free-range eggs as barn eggs if the birds were kept indoors for more than 16 weeks. In recent years, outbreak periods lasted longer, creating costs for industry as packaging had to be changed, according to Defra.

The policy change, which will amend existing legislation, follows a consultation with industry earlier this year.

The worst global outbreak of bird flu brought havoc to the egg and poultry markets in 2022, with the UK seeing empty shelves as supplies dwindled. The outbreak also squeezed offerings of free-range produce.

