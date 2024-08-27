Longi Raises Solar Wafer Prices in Attempt to End Price War

Employees work in the silicon wafer cutting facility at the Longi Green Energy Technology Co. plant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest solar wafer producer raised prices on Tuesday, saying it hoped to jolt the industry out of a price war that’s sent some firms into bankruptcy.

Longi Green Energy Technology Co. will increase the prices of two types of silicon wafers by an average of 0.05 yuan ($0.01), to 1.15 yuan and 1.3 yuan, respectively, it said in a statement.

“The price hike aims to push the industry out of a quagmire of low price competition and back to a healthy competitive environment,” Longi said.

China’s solar manufactures have been struggling with a deepening glut and ensuing price war. Longi said in early July that while there might be a small price recovery in about three months, the sector will continue to face tough conditions. Wafer prices fell as much as 6.5% last week, according to the China Silicon Industry Association.

The announcement helped drive an intraday gain of more than 4% in Longi’s shares, which closed up 1.9%.

Meanwhile, TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co., another solar manufacturer, also said it will raise prices of three types of wafers, Chinese business publication Jiemian reported on Tuesday.

