US Says Bioceres’ Genetically Modified Wheat Safe for Production

A harvester cuts wheat during a harvest in Bragado, Argentina, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says wheat harvest advanced to 32.8% complete. Photographer: Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration says Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s drought-tolerant grain trait doesn’t require regulation, putting the agriculture technology company a step closer to its goal of bringing the first genetically modified wheat to global markets.

The US Department of Agriculture said Argentina-based Bioceres’ so-called HB4 wheat, which also includes herbicide resistance, is unlikely to pose an increased plant pest threat and “may be safely grown and bred in the United States.”

A Bioceres spokesperson said HB4 wheat is now fully approved for production in the US, making it the fourth country to receive clearance to produce and commercialize the grain. Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina have previously already approved the company’s grain.

Bioceres Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco said in May that US approval for its GMO wheat was long overdue.

US Wheat Associates praised the move and said it’s confident the HB4 trait has potential to benefit both farmers and consumers. Peter Laudeman, the group’s director of trade policy, noted that it will still take years for Bioceres to complete the additional steps needed to successfully commercialize wheat with the HB4 trait in the US.

