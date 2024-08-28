Arabica Coffee Takes a Breather With Focus Still on Brazil Crops

(Bloomberg) -- Arabica coffee is taking a breather, after approaching the highest in more than 12 years on concerns about the impact of heat and dryness in top producer Brazil.

Futures hit a two-year high in New York on Tuesday — nearing the highest since 2011 — as persistent hot and dry weather threatens production for next season. Worries over a lack of rain may continue for a while, with forecaster Maxar saying that the mostly dry pattern will continue over the next six to 10 days.

The market “is focused on weather in Brazil, with everyone watching the rain forecasts during the upcoming month of September,” said Tomas Araujo, a trading associate at StoneX.

Prices have rallied roughly 35% this year, due to crop issues and supply disruptions from key growers. That risks further raising costs for roasters and consumers. The most-active contract declined as much as 1.4% on Wednesday.

