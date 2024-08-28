Relief Is on Its Way for Southern Africa After a Record Drought

(Bloomberg) -- Relief may soon be on the way for southern African nations battling the fallout from a record El Niño-induced drought this year, with better rainfall predicted.

There’s an increased probability of normal to above normal rainfall from October to March for the central part of the region, which covers Botswana, central Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum said Wednesday at a presentation in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

The change is expected to be brought about by “a transition from the El Niño to the La Niña” weather pattern, Rebecca Manzou, director of the Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department, said at the event.

Farmers from Zambia to Mozambique suffered the worst dry spell in more than a century during the middle of the growing season earlier this year. The drought led to the death of livestock, a corn shortfall of at least 3-million tons and fanned food inflation.

The United Nations World Food Programme is currently seeking 290,000 tons of corn from as far afield as Mexico and Ukraine to address the shortfall as it mounts its biggest-yet drought response in southern Africa, the organization said earlier this month.

In Namibia, hundreds of animals including elephants, hippos and zebras in its drought-stricken national parks will be culled to reduce the strain on grazing while using the meat to feed vulnerable communities.

In Zambia, state electricity utility Zesco Ltd. foresees a significant energy-supply gap starting in September because of a growing drought-induced hydropower-generation deficit.

The nation relies on hydropower for about 85% of generation and has gradually increased daily electricity cuts to about 14 hours.

