Norway’s Electric-Car Sales Climb to a Record, Taking 94% Share

SKEI, NORWAY - AUGUST 12: A driver prepares to charge his Tesla car at a Tesla Supercharger charging station on August 12, 2020 in Skei, Norway. Norway has the highest percentage of electric cars per capita in the world. In March, 2020, all-electric electric car sales accounted for 55.9% of new car sales. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images,)

(Bloomberg) -- Electric-car registrations in Norway rose to a record last month, led by Tesla Inc.’s Model Y.

About 94% of the 11,114 cars sold in August were electric, the Norwegian Road Federation, or OFV, said Monday. That boom has been driven by generous tax incentives, as well as perks such as use of bus lanes and parking benefits.

“If this trend continues, we will soon achieve the target of having 100% zero-emissions fleet in 2025,” OFV Director Oyvind Solberg Thorsen said. There was a small year-on-year increase in the total number of cars sold, suggesting a “slight improvement in people’s economy,” he said.

More than 2,000 Tesla Model Ys were sold in August, taking a 19% share

Volvo EX30 sales totaled 932

Skoda Enyaq sales topped 700

Diesel and gasoline cars represented just 2% of sales

For the year through August, EVs accounted for almost 87% of sales of new passenger cars.

