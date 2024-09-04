China Just Had Its Hottest Summer, But Heat Threat Isn’t Over

A person sprays water on a truck transporting pigs after they showed signs of a heatstroke in Huaian, China. Source: AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- China just sweltered through its hottest summer on record — damaging crops from corn to soybeans and pressuring the power grid — but the risks from the extreme heat aren’t over yet.

The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 22.3C (72.1F), the highest since China began compiling the data in 1961, the National Climate Center said in a statement on Tuesday. Heat waves arrived earlier than usual this year, and more than a fifth of China’s cities and counties saw the mercury rise above 40C.

The statement was later removed from the center’s official social media feed.

The country’s scorching summer came as many nations try to adapt to a world where climate change is making extreme heat far more common. The two hottest days on Earth were both recorded in July. China also saw the heaviest rainfall on record over summer, which led to flooding and landslides that caused hundreds of deaths.

Heat waves affected China’s wheat crop over the summer and delayed corn planting in the north, while the unusually wet weather stunted corn and soybean crops in the northeast.

But while summer has ended, the threat from extreme weather hasn’t. More heavy rain is expected over the next few days in the northeastern grains basket, raising the risk of sodden fields and damaged crops, the National Meteorological Center said in a report on Monday.

Further south, heat waves are forecast to hit major rice-producing provinces including Hunan and Jiangxi, which could damage the staple grain crop during a critical growth stage, the centre said. Orange and corn harvests could also be under threat, it added.

On the energy front, China managed to avoid major power shortages over the summer, although the heat did prompt surges in air-conditioner use that strained grids in some regions. Heavy rainfall that boosted hydro generation and a fast-growing contribution from solar and wind helped mitigate the impact.

