Volvo Car Scales Back EV Target After Demand Falls Short

(Bloomberg) -- Volvo Car AB abandoned a target to sell only fully electric cars by the end of this decade, the latest manufacturer to walk back its EV ambitions due to waning demand.

The Chinese-owned automaker now aims for plug-in hybrids and battery-only models to account for at least 90% of its sales in 2030, it said Wednesday. The remainder will allow for mild hybrids that rely mostly on a combustion engine.

Demand for electric cars is cooling in Europe after countries including Germany and Sweden ceased or pared back subsidies. That’s prompted manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Volkswagen AG to lower their EV ambitions, with the latter mulling factory closures to cut costs.

Geely-owned Volvo Car has also been caught in the crossfire of a trade conflict with Beijing over aid for its EV industry. The company makes electric models in the Asian country that are hit by tariffs in the US and the European Union.

The manufacturer in July slightly lowered its auto-sales forecast for this year due to the EU duties. In June, it had postponed US shipments of its EX30 sport utility vehicle to next year after Washington imposed a tariff of more than 100% on Chinese EV imports. It has been cutting jobs in Sweden to reduce costs.

Volvo Car also warned it may pollute more due to the changed targets, saying it aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per car 65% to 75% by 2030, compared to an earlier target for a 75% reduction.

The changes won’t affect the company’s investments in fully electric cars, a spokesperson said. Volvo Car executives are scheduled to update reporters and investors about strategy and products at events on Wednesday and Thursday in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Volvo Car is betting on its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, to bolster demand in the coming months. The company has started shipping the model to retailers in the US and Europe, with first customers expected to get their cars before the end of this month.

“We are resolute in our belief that our future is electric,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Rowan said in a statement. “However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds of adoption.”

