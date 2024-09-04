Zelenskiy Picks Sybiha as Ukraine’s Top Diplomat in Shakeup

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to nominate Andrii Sybiha, a senior diplomat and former ambassador to Turkey, to become foreign minister as part of the biggest cabinet reshuffle since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Sybiha, who served in the presidential office during the war until becoming first deputy foreign minister this year, is poised to replace Dmytro Kuleba, the head of Zelenskiy’s political party David Arakhamia said on Telegram after the president met with lawmakers. The 49-year-old’s appointment must be approved by parliament, where Zelenskiy’s party has a majority.

Sybiha will lead diplomatic efforts as Moscow’s invasion reaches a crucial point with Russian missiles destroying Kyiv’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter. Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold back a Russian offensive in the east and the war-battered nation seeks air-defense weapons from allies to protect civilians.

Zelenskiy said that he wants a “somewhat different emphasis” in domestic and foreign policy. Kuleba, who will likely focus on strengthening ties with NATO, was the public face of Zelenskiy’s efforts on forging a path to the Western military alliance and integrating into the European Union.

Ukraine’s top envoy to Turkey from 2016 to 2021, Sybiha went on to work in Zelenskiy’s office, including under the powerful chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak, who often overshadowed Kuleba on issues including bilateral security guarantees and seeking support from the so-called Global South.

As he climbed the diplomatic ranks in Kyiv, Sybiha also did two stints in the embassy to Poland, one of Ukraine’s strongest backers in its war against Russia.

While Kuleba became the highest profile official to resign as part of Zelenskiy’s reshuffle, Olha Stefanishyna, a deputy prime minister, will take an expanded role that adds the Justice Ministry to her portfolio, Arakhamia said on Wednesday.

Oleksiy Kuleba, who works for the presidential administration, will be appointed as infrastructure minister. Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister who oversaw weapons production will be moved to Zelenskiy’s office and will be replaced by Herman Smetanin, the head of state-owned arms group Ukroboronprom, he said.

State Property Fund head Vitaliy Koval will be proposed as agriculture minister, according to Arakhamia.

The lawmakers also discussed setting up a ministry responsible for returning Ukrainians from abroad, he said.

--With assistance from Olesia Safronova and Mark Sweetman.

