Bunge Rating Raised by Fitch as Viterra Deal Looks More Certain

(Bloomberg) -- Bunge Global SA’s credit rating was raised by Fitch Ratings, putting the agriculture company further into investment grade as its $8.2 billion deal to acquire Glencore Plc-backed Viterra is looking more certain.

There is “increased certainty” that the deal will receive the necessary regulatory approvals after being cleared by most jurisdictions, the rating company said in a statement late Thursday.

The Bunge-Viterra combination got a much-needed victory last month, winning European Union approval after concessions by the firms allayed competition concerns. But the transaction, which was first announced more than a year ago, is taking longer than expected by Bunge as it is still pending a green light by other regulators, including in China and Canada.

“Fitch views Bunge’s merger agreement with Viterra as a transformative transaction that creates a leading global agribusiness-focused company with increased scale and diversification,” Fitch said.

