Climate Change Is Stunting Africa’s Economic Growth, Report Says

A field of failed corn crops due to drought at a farm in Glendale, Zimbabwe, on Monday, March 11, 2024. A swathe of southern Africa about the size of France suffered the driest February in decades, killing crops and precipitating a power shortage that threatens to hit copper mines in a key producing region.

(Bloomberg) -- Climate change is causing weather extremes that have been costly for African economies, according to a report.

Countries on the continent are losing on average 2-5% of their gross domestic product annually, the Weather Meteorological Organization said in a report released this week. Some are spending up to 9% of their GDP fighting climate extremes, it said.

Africa is warming up faster than the global average, with North Africa heating up the quickest, it said. In Egypt, heat waves reduced the yield of wheat and caused water shortages, increasing the country’s dependence on grain and energy imports.

But impacts have been seen across the continent.

Zambia experienced severe droughts that curbed hydro-power generation, deepening cuts. It also wiped out half of the southern African country’s staple corn crop and prompted the government to slash its growth forecast to 2.3% from 4.8%.

Floods across East Africa in May claimed at least 400 lives, destroying cropland and washing away livestock.

Last week, authorities in Ghana said they planned to raise $500 million to mitigate the impact of “drought-like conditions,” which are threatening to cause food shortages in the West African country.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the WMO report estimates that climate adaptation will cost $30 billion to $50 billion yearly over the next decade.

--With assistance from Antony Sguazzin and Akshat Rathi.

