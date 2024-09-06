The No. 1 Destination of the Summer Slid Totally Under the Radar

(Bloomberg) -- Your social media feeds this past summer were likely filled with images of Barcelona’s cobblestoned streets, Mallorca’s beaches and Venice’s bridges.

But there’s one destination that soared in popularity among North American travelers—and managed to stay under the radar.

The Azores, an archipelago of nine volcanic and densely forested islands 850 miles west of mainland Portugal, experienced a 203% year-over-year increase in flights from North America in July 2024, according to data pulled for Bloomberg News by aviation analytics firm Cirium, charting the fastest growing transatlantic flight routes this summer.

The city of Ponta Delgada, which sits on the most populated island of São Miguel, came in at No. 1 on that list, making it the destination of the summer that few travel insiders saw coming.

But maybe they should have. São Miguel island has few crowds and balmy year-round weather, making it attractive for those seeking to escape Europe’s blistering heat waves. And with new flights including a five-hour nonstop from Newark on United Airlines, it feels significantly closer than many mainland Europe destinations. Lisbon, for instance, is almost two hours farther.

It’s not just the New York area that claims easy access. A slew of summer flight options from North America include regular nonstop routes on Azores Airlines from Boston, Toronto and Montreal.

As for what to do once you get there: Think whale watching from Ponta Delgada, dipping in natural hot springs in Sao Miguel’s Furnas region, canyoning on Pico Island, and surfing off black sand beaches. Even taking in the scenery is a worthwhile pursuit, when that includes dramatic cliffs that crash into the Atlantic Ocean and winding roads flanked with enormous blooming hydrangeas.

The Azores’ popularity didn’t happen overnight. In 2023 a record 1.2 million hotel guests visited—14.8% more than in 2022, according to the regional government. That same year, hotels on the archipelago generated a high of $175 million (€157.8 million) in revenue. Then from January to June this year, tourist arrivals rose 13.2% from the 2023 period and average trip length increased 12.8%, Visit Portugal said. The growth will likely gain momentum, as a spate of chic, eco-friendly hotels open and lure more moneyed Americans across the pond.

“Previously, travelers who were interested in Portugal rarely mentioned the Azores as part of their wish list,” says Christopher Pottle, an adviser at boutique agency Zephyr Global Travels. “Now, the Azores are almost always discussed and, for some, it is their primary destination. They spend time in Lisbon on their way to Sāo Miguel.”

How to Plan a Trip

The verdant island of São Miguel, although it’s only 9 miles wide, contains a multitude of landscapes. In addition to historic cities, it boasts geothermal pools, lush forests, lakes and those aforementioned black sand beaches. But you don’t need to choose between them. All are typically within a 30-minute drive of wherever you may be, making it easy to toggle between relaxation and full-on adventures in a single day.

If accommodations were once limited to small villas, now there are properly luxurious places to stay in whichever corner of the tiny island strikes your fancy. The newly renovated, 123-room Octant Ponta Delgada is both 10 minutes from the airport and walking distance to the old town, with its 16th century Gothic churches, baroque buildings and plentiful petiscos, or tapas, restaurants. While all of the hotel’s rooms enjoy an ocean view, some of its suites have floor-to-ceiling windows, making it even easier for you to spot blue whales in your pajamas. (From $415 per night.)

Just 15 minutes east of there is Lagoa, an area known for its natural rock pools, local ceramics industry and scenic hiking trails. It’s where White Exclusive Suites & Villas—a coastal retreat renovated in 2022—sits atop a basalt cliff, with an infinity edge saltwater pool overlooking hills. (From $333 per night.) Another option is a 19th century farmhouse recently reborn as Solar Branco Eco Estate, with just eight adults-only rooms and its own gin library. (From $400 per night.)

In the opposite direction of Ponta Delgada is Octant Hotels Furnas, whose setting in the namesake Furnas Valley melds dense forests with hot springs. The hotel has a thermal pool set amid lush gardens—and terrace pool rooms that let you soak in the privacy of your own temporary abode. (From $415 per night.)

Gonçalo Mexia Alves, Octant’s head of sales, says this year Americans became his dominant demographic after years of steady growth. He’s also seeing a surprising number of US travelers making reservations for next summer, perhaps because the hotel was fully booked for much of this season.

In other words, next summer the Azores will be far more conspicuous.

