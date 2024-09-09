Australia Should Address Concerns of Mining Industry, Group Says

An autonomous haul truck dumps a load of rock in the mine pit at an iron ore mine in Western Australia.

(Bloomberg) -- Australia should resolve issues related to the environment approval process, said Tania Constable, CEO of the country’s minerals council, highlighting the industry’s concerns that the development of new mines will become challenging.

The comments followed growing tensions between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left government and the mining sector on a range of policies, including industrial relations and energy laws. The industry is also worried that some environment bills, which are currently being debated in parliament, could result in tougher rules for fresh projects.

“You could forgive our industry for feeling like it is under siege, or at times, even punished for our success,” Constable of the Minerals Council of Australia, said at an annual dinner in Canberra. “The environmental approvals process must be sorted out.”

The two sides have also been at loggerheads over the government’s pro-union industrial relations approach.

Albanese said at the event that Australia doesn’t compete and succeed by “cutting wages or cutting corners.” The prime minister said he wanted to work “constructively” with the mining industry, a sentiment echoed by Rio Tinto Group’s Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott.

However, Trott warned the sector was facing “a more globally competitive environment than it has for a long time,” saying miners needed policies that “drive productivity and spur the innovations that we need for the road ahead.”

